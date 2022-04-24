Ireland Baldwin Doesn't Hold Back Her Criticism Of Amber Heard
Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard gets uglier by the day. There are many celebrities out there who have had their dirty laundry aired in divorce court, but the details of Depp's messy relationship with Heard have been truly disturbing. In one instance, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor admitted to "assaulting" kitchen cabinets during a fit of rage. A truly shocking clip from the trial shows Depp accusing Heard of leaving human fecal matter in their bed, per Newsweek. Heard has also been accused of copying Depp's outfits, as a way to intimidate him in court.
A lot of critics have taken to Twitter to sound off on the case, and even the popular makeup brand Milani has had to weigh in, as per the New York Post. One person who certainly hasn't held back in her criticism of Heard has been Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland Baldwin. What she has to say about the case is certainly giving critics something to talk about.
Ireland Baldwin is not holding back on Amber Heard
Let's just say that Ireland Baldwin is no fan of Amber Heard. Ireland, whose own father Alec Baldwin has had his fair share of controversial headlines over the years, went out of her way to slam the "Aquaman" star. Baldwin accused Heard of being a "disaster human being" who apparently uses "womanhood" to play the victim. Ireland took to her TikTok account to make her thoughts on the matter clear, explaining that she has come across women like Heard who "turn the world against the man." Baldwin wrote (via the Daily Mail): "Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he's in like five Pirates movies."
Well, if there's anyone who knows that there are at least two sides to any story, it's the Baldwin family. The "30 Rock" alum has long had to fight back against allegations that have been made against him that have also included assault. Interestingly, both Alec and Depp have penned the introduction and forward to a book by Greg Ellis called "The Respondent," a book that details the alleged gender bias that courts have against men, per the Daily Mail. That might be one of the reasons why Ireland Baldwin has got Depp's back in this case.