Ireland Baldwin Doesn't Hold Back Her Criticism Of Amber Heard

Let's just say that Ireland Baldwin is no fan of Amber Heard. Ireland, whose own father Alec Baldwin has had his fair share of controversial headlines over the years, went out of her way to slam the "Aquaman" star. Baldwin accused Heard of being a "disaster human being" who apparently uses "womanhood" to play the victim. Ireland took to her TikTok account to make her thoughts on the matter clear, explaining that she has come across women like Heard who "turn the world against the man." Baldwin wrote (via the Daily Mail): "Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he's in like five Pirates movies."

Well, if there's anyone who knows that there are at least two sides to any story, it's the Baldwin family. The "30 Rock" alum has long had to fight back against allegations that have been made against him that have also included assault. Interestingly, both Alec and Depp have penned the introduction and forward to a book by Greg Ellis called "The Respondent," a book that details the alleged gender bias that courts have against men, per the Daily Mail. That might be one of the reasons why Ireland Baldwin has got Depp's back in this case.