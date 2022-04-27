Sheriff Confirms Huge Suspicion About Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin's life has been in a tailspin for the last six months. In October 2021, while on set for a film that will likely never be released, Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer ​​Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun. Production was immediately put on hold as authorities tried to suss out what happened.

The set of a film can be a very dangerous place, especially if there are weapons involved, so there are usually multiple people on hand to make sure nothing goes wrong. Months later, it still remains unclear exactly what fell through the cracks, how live ammunition ended up on set, and who was supposed to be responsible for what that day. It has seemed inevitable though, that criminal charges would likely be leveled against someone — maybe even Baldwin.

Since the tragedy, the actor has tried to lay low, but now he's back in the spotlight. Based on statements by the police things may not be looking too good for Baldwin.