New Footage Reveals Alec Baldwin's Reaction Moments After Rust Shooting
The tragic accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin's "Rust" has been under investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, where the tragedy took place. During rehearsal for a scene on October 21, 2021, Baldwin's "prop" gun somehow ended up with real bullets, instead of fake ones. When the gun was accidentally discharged, the bullet injured director Joel Souza and unfortunately killed Hutchins.
In the aftermath of Hutchins' death, Baldwin insisted that he had not pulled the trigger and he put the blame for the incident on the series of unfortunate mistakes that led to a live round being put in his gun. While police investigation into the incident is still ongoing, the film's production company was fined by the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau the amount of $136,000.
According to ABC News, the sheriff's investigation is now almost finished. And in new footage from the sheriff's department, we are more clearly able to see Baldwin's mindset on that tragic day.
Police bodycam footage shows a shell-shocked Alec Baldwin
On April 26, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office decided to release their files on the death of Halyna Hutchins ahead of the investigation's conclusion. This includes video from a police officer's body camera after they were called to the "Rust" set, as shared by TMZ above. As the film's crew waits for Hutchins to be transported to the hospital, Alec Baldwin sits alongside assistant director Dave Halls. After hearing that director Joel Souza was "doing okay," Baldwin refers to Hutchins and asks, "What's her story?"
The police officer steps in to deliver the bad news that the bullet had traveled from Hutchins' right side through her left. In a hoarse and somber tone, Baldwin asks, "So it went across her body?" While Halls begins to break down in tears, Baldwin sits in utter shock. After a few seconds, Baldwin hangs his head and puts his head in his hands. It is clear that Baldwin, as well as the rest of the film's crew, was gravely concerned for Hutchins as they waited for her to be air-lifted to the nearest hospital.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that several investigative reports remain to be concluded before they can take the next steps, including the analysis of the contents of Baldwin's phone, per Deadline. "Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff's office," Sheriff Mendoza confirmed. "We will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe District Attorney for review."