Phoebe Bridgers Gets Extremely Personal About Terminating A Pregnancy
Following the leaking of Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.'s draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, many celebs and high-profile government officials immediately took to their various platforms to weigh in.
"CHANNEL YOUR RAGE INTO ACTION," comedian Amy Schumer penned in a call-to-action Instagram post that encouraged followers to protest at their local courthouse, city halls, or town squares. "ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE. BANS OFF OUR BODIES," she added. Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also took to social media to make her thoughts known loud and clear. "Not surprising. But still outrageous," she fired off in a tweet. "This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace," she concluded.
But now, "Motion Sickness" crooner Phoebe Bridgers has entered the group chat with a deeply personal account...
Phoebe Bridgers had an abortion while on tour in 2021
On May 3, singer and musician Phoebe Bridgers got super candid with her followers when she revealed a personal story about her own experience with abortion. "I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour," she penned in a bombshell tweet. "I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access," she declared before directing her fans and followers to a link with "a big list of places you can donate to right now."
Bridgers' revelation comes on the heels of her Met Gala red carpet debut with boyfriend and fellow actor Paul Mescal, per Daily Mail. "I'm literally like a chapstick person," Bridgers dished to YouTuber and Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain about getting glammed up for the star-studded event. "Luckily I was in such great hands," she added as she nodded at her dress's designer, Jonathan Simkhai.