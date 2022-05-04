Phoebe Bridgers Gets Extremely Personal About Terminating A Pregnancy

Following the leaking of Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.'s draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, many celebs and high-profile government officials immediately took to their various platforms to weigh in.

"CHANNEL YOUR RAGE INTO ACTION," comedian Amy Schumer penned in a call-to-action Instagram post that encouraged followers to protest at their local courthouse, city halls, or town squares. "ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE. BANS OFF OUR BODIES," she added. Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also took to social media to make her thoughts known loud and clear. "Not surprising. But still outrageous," she fired off in a tweet. "This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace," she concluded.

But now, "Motion Sickness" crooner Phoebe Bridgers has entered the group chat with a deeply personal account...