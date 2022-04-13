Amy Schumer Sets The Record Straight About Her Controversial Alec Baldwin Joke
Amy Schumer has made her first appearance since co-hosting the 2022 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The comedian appeared at The Mirage in Las Vegas to perform in the Aces of Comedy series. "We're gonna talk about everything and the Oscars," Schumer promised. She admitted she'd found Will Smith's Chris Rock slap attack "sad." Schumer said it was an example of "toxic masculinity" and that she didn't find it funny, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
However, to bring the laughter back, Schumer promised to share "the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV." One of the allegedly forbidden quips involved Alec Baldwin's 2021 on-set shooting tragedy. "'Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie, more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," Schumer said. "I wasn't allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [clock] someone," she reportedly continued.
It would have been a controversial joke, to say the least. The accidental shooting resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of writer-slash-director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained he had no idea that the supposed stunt gun he was holding included live bullets. He's denied liability and is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle . However, was Schumer really planning to cross that line? As reports swirl over her allegedly banned contentious quip, Amy Schumer has set the record straight about her controversial Baldwin joke.
Amy Schumer kills two fake news reports with one comment
Amy Schumer has set the record straight about her controversial Alec Baldwin joke. Schumer's on a one-woman truth-warrior mission, and she's killing two "fake news" items with just one comment. The comedian took to social media to debunk a Daily Mail story — and the "banned" controversial Alec Baldwin joke report. The Daily Mail posted an "exclusive" story that Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, were "Movin' on up to the WEST side!" The tabloid website claimed the couple was going "bi-coastal" after spending $12.5 million on a mega-mansion in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'hood of Montecito, California. The Mail also claimed that Fredrik Eklund of "Million Dollar Listing" fame brokered the deal.
Don't pop the kettle on yet, though, Meghan and Harry! Schumer shot down the report on her Instagram. "Not true," she wrote, alongside a photo of the Daily Mail post. "I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscars. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows," she wrote. "Hope you come out ... I'm touring august through the holidays!"
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail denied Schumer's denial. They added a line to their original story. "Amy has denied that she is buying the Montecito mansion on her Instagram, but DailyMail.com sources stand behind their information." Could the source be Eklund himself?