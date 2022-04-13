Amy Schumer Sets The Record Straight About Her Controversial Alec Baldwin Joke

Amy Schumer has made her first appearance since co-hosting the 2022 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The comedian appeared at The Mirage in Las Vegas to perform in the Aces of Comedy series. "We're gonna talk about everything and the Oscars," Schumer promised. She admitted she'd found Will Smith's Chris Rock slap attack "sad." Schumer said it was an example of "toxic masculinity" and that she didn't find it funny, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, to bring the laughter back, Schumer promised to share "the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV." One of the allegedly forbidden quips involved Alec Baldwin's 2021 on-set shooting tragedy. "'Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie, more like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," Schumer said. "I wasn't allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [clock] someone," she reportedly continued.

It would have been a controversial joke, to say the least. The accidental shooting resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of writer-slash-director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained he had no idea that the supposed stunt gun he was holding included live bullets. He's denied liability and is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle . However, was Schumer really planning to cross that line? As reports swirl over her allegedly banned contentious quip, Amy Schumer has set the record straight about her controversial Baldwin joke.