What We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Security Scare

Queen Elizabeth has found herself in the middle of a security scare again. It wasn't too long ago when someone had breached Windsor Castle while the queen was at home. According to reports, the intruder was carrying a crossbow and was found on the premises while she was celebrating the holidays with Prince Charles and Camilla. The good news is the intruder, who was a "19-year-old man from Southampton," didn't get the chance to enter the buildings.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time," a statement from the Thames Valley Police read at the time, per Deadline. "We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings."

And now, not even half a year since the incident, yet another security scare occurred at Windsor Castle.