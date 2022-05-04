Britney Spears Shares Perhaps Her Most Devastating Revelation Yet About Her Father

Britney Spears has made no secret that she doesn't like her father, Jamie Spears, because of all he put her through over the years. Many fans followed the highly publicized conservatorship battle between Britney and her father that seemed to drag on for years. According to The New York Times, Jamie stepped aside from Britney's conservatorship in August 2021 after having had control since 2008. Better yet, in November, Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship altogether and Britney was a free woman.

Both Jamie and Britney have talked about their rollercoaster of a relationship, and during a court hearing in 2019, Jamie admitted he and his "daughter's relationship has always been strained." In turn, Britney's lawyer revealed some startling information about how Britney really felt about her dad in 2020. "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career," her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III said in court.

In a since-deleted Instagram post in March, Britney also held nothing back when it came to her father and how he dealt with a secret relationship that the singer was in. "6 months later my dad took over my whole career and cut all my friends out and boyfriend ... even one lady I had coffee with was my mom's friend, and I was told I couldn't see!!!!" she claimed. Now, she's slamming her father once again in what has to be the most devastating post yet.