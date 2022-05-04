Tom Cruise Hilariously Mocks James Corden Leaving His Show

On April 28, British funnyman and long-running host of "The Late Late Show" on CBS, James Corden, made the announcement that his seven-year stint as host will come to an end. Speaking at the top of his show, he told the audience, "I've signed for one more year of the show, and this will be my last." He added, "This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make."

In a statement to Deadline, Corden indicated that his CBS bosses, including CEO George Cheeks, were "supportive" and "patient" while he made this decision. Cheeks echoed that sentiment, telling the outlet, "We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on 'The Late Late Show.'"

But one Hollywood heavyweight smells a rat. "Top Gun: Maverick" megastar Tom Cruise appeared on "The Late Late Show" yesterday and hinted that Corden was actually let go. SHOTS FIRED.