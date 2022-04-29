James Corden Decides To Make A Huge Change In His Career

Comedian and late night television host James Corden will soon be making a significant new move in his professional life. Corden began hosting "The Late Late Show" in 2015, when he gave his first monologue and spoke of his surprise in getting this gig. "Believe me, however shocked you are that I am doing this job, you will never be as shocked as I am," Corden joked. "But I promise you, we're going to have fun on this show."

Following his debut, the series gained a large fanbase due to Corden's entertaining skits, including Carpool Karaoke, a popular segment that shows Corden and famous musicians singing along to the artists' songs while driving together. One segment from 2016 featuring Adele has over 254 million views on YouTube.

Corden opened up about the show's success in a 2015 interview. "We're very, very lucky to have such a good team of people that work on the show," Corden said on "CBS Mornings." He continued, "We never thought that we would hit the ground running quite as fast as we did." Now, seven years later, Corden made an announcement about his future that includes a major "Late Late Show" shake-up.