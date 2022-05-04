Kim Cattrall Finally Reveals What She Really Thought About And Just Like That

When the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" was announced, fans needed to brace for the absence of Kim Cattrall's beloved Samantha Jones character. Leading up to the series premiere, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, promised that the character's departure would be handled delicately. "There is respect for Samantha, there is ... it's part of the story," Davis said while appearing on "Today" in December 2021.

In the first episode of "And Just Like That," Sarah Jessica Parker's series lead, Carrie Bradshaw, explained that Samantha and she had a falling out. Carrie was forced to fire her long-time friend as her publicist which led to Samantha moving to London. "She said fine, and then fired me as a friend," Carrie recalled, per Entertainment Weekly. Parker, who also served as executive producer, believed that Cattrall's notable absence was explained with care. "Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized," Parker told Variety in February.

Although Parker was comfortable with how the series explained where Samantha had gone, she was seemingly in the minority as many fans voiced their displeasure with the show's explanation. "Put more respect on Samantha Jones. She was the most understanding friend in that group and would never go ghost like that. Lazy-ass writers," one viewer tweeted after the premiere. Months later, Cattrall herself weighed in on both the "SATC" reboot and how the show handled her character.