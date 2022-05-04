Blac Chyna Is Taking Her Legal Loss Differently Than Anyone Expected
Following a nine-day trial, Blac Chyna suffered a major legal loss on May 2, when a jury found her claims the Kardashian-Jenner family defamed her were unfounded, BBC reported. Chyna, who was in a relationship with Rob Kardashian between 2016 and 2017 and with whom she has a daughter, filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner in October 2017. In the filing, Chyna, born Angela White, accused the family of ganging up on her after the fallout of her relationship with Rob, going so far as to sabotage their E! reality television show "Rob & Chyna," which was in the midst of shooting its second season, BuzzFeed News reported.
To make her case, Chyna cited an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that featured the clan bringing up the future of the show. "The famous family was flexing their muscles so as to destroy Ms. White's career so that she was no longer able to compete against the Kardashian-Jenner women," the suit contended. Chyna also argued the family accused her of abusing Rob to an E! executive.
Chyna was seeking $100 million in damages but walked out empty-handed. Though the jurors found the Kardashian-Jenners acted in "bad faith" by making allegations of violence to "Rob & Chyna" bosses, they agreed it had no impact on the show's cancellation. The Kardashian-Jenner victory over Chyna ended a years-long legal effort, but the model appears to be dealing with it surprisingly well.
Blac Chyna thought trial against the Kardashians was 'fun'
Blac Chyna is choosing to see the glass half full on the heels of her multi-million trial against the Kardashian-Jenners. "Court's been fun," she told TMZ on May 3, adding she isn't too upset by the legal loss. "I feel good, actually." For now, she will continue to focus on what matters most, which is taking care of herself, her son King and daughter Dream, and her career, including her music and her clothing brand, Blac Chyna Closet, she added. TMZ captured Chyna filling up her car at a gas station — and the socialite indeed appeared cheerful. Rocking a pair of high-waisted multi-colored leggings paired with a lime green crop-top and a white beanie, Chyna smiled widely while waving at the camera.
When the judge read the verdict in the courtroom, Chyna remained expressionless, AP News reported. However, "The Real Black Chyna" star intends to appeal the jury's decision, her lawyer told People. On May 3, Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, set up a GoFundMe page to raise $400,000 for the appeal process. Within about 24 hours, the campaign generated $780. "I donated because income was lost due to jealousy and lies and that is disgusting," one donor explained. However, others seemed to donate small amounts just to be able to leave critical comments. "Here's $5. Go buy your daughter a clue and tell her to get a real job instead of trying to file lawsuits to make money," wrote another.