Blac Chyna Is Taking Her Legal Loss Differently Than Anyone Expected

Following a nine-day trial, Blac Chyna suffered a major legal loss on May 2, when a jury found her claims the Kardashian-Jenner family defamed her were unfounded, BBC reported. Chyna, who was in a relationship with Rob Kardashian between 2016 and 2017 and with whom she has a daughter, filed a lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner in October 2017. In the filing, Chyna, born Angela White, accused the family of ganging up on her after the fallout of her relationship with Rob, going so far as to sabotage their E! reality television show "Rob & Chyna," which was in the midst of shooting its second season, BuzzFeed News reported.

To make her case, Chyna cited an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" that featured the clan bringing up the future of the show. "The famous family was flexing their muscles so as to destroy Ms. White's career so that she was no longer able to compete against the Kardashian-Jenner women," the suit contended. Chyna also argued the family accused her of abusing Rob to an E! executive.

Chyna was seeking $100 million in damages but walked out empty-handed. Though the jurors found the Kardashian-Jenners acted in "bad faith" by making allegations of violence to "Rob & Chyna" bosses, they agreed it had no impact on the show's cancellation. The Kardashian-Jenner victory over Chyna ended a years-long legal effort, but the model appears to be dealing with it surprisingly well.