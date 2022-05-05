Family Matters Star Makes Stunning Accusation About Jaleel White's On-Set Behavior

"Family Matters" may be one of the best-loved sitcoms of the '90s, but that's not to say the vibe behind the scenes was always jovial. Quite the contrary, in fact, as more than one cast member has opened up about the dark side of "Family Matters," which saw tensions between the show's co-stars. Of those tensions, many revolved around the show's breakout star, Jaleel White. Now, one of his co-stars, JoMarie Payton, is adding her voice to the rumblings of discord.

As a refresher, per Entertainment Weekly, in 2021, White told "Uncensored" that his early days on the show weren't always easy. "I was not very well welcomed to the cast at all," he shrugged, adding that he felt much of the animosity came from his adult co-stars. Payton has since admitted to TV Series Finale that she did struggle to adjust when the show shifted to focus more on White's "Family Matters" character, Steve Urkel. "It was a real shocker to us," she said. "He was this little character ... and we had done 12 shows, and were a little family."

White has since revealed that he feels no need to "rehash" the resentment he experienced on-set: "They know what it is." He's also credited his co-stars Reggie Veljohnson and Telma Hopkins with bringing about a change in the atmosphere, and that by Season 3, the vibe was like that of a real family. However, just like a real family, sometimes tensions persist, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Payton made a new, shocking claim about White.