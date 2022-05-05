Dolly Parton Had An Extremely On-Brand Reaction To Her Hall Of Fame Induction

Country artist Dolly Parton will officially be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as announced by the organization on May 4. Parton spoke to Billboard following the news she'd be receiving this honor. During the conversation, the "Jolene" singer-songwriter expressed her gratitude toward the RRHOF, saying, "I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did." Parton also explained how she previously thought the hall of fame was "just set up for the greatest people in the rock 'n' roll business," which is why she initially attempted to remove herself from consideration.

"I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy," Parton said. "I found out later that [the RRHOF is] far more than [rock 'n' roll ], obviously ... I'm very honored and humbled by [the induction], and so I'll try to live up to it." The artist also posted a thank you message on Instagram, writing she would "accept [the induction] gracefully."

Fans were quick to sing Parton's praises, with one user commenting, "Congratulations!" and adding, "The world needs all the Dolly it can get!" As an iconic music trailblazer who has won over audiences around the world, Parton has earned her spot in the hall of fame.