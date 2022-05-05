Dolly Parton Had An Extremely On-Brand Reaction To Her Hall Of Fame Induction
Music superstar Dolly Parton is giving fans more reasons to love her with her latest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame response. When Parton was named a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee on February 2, per Taste of Country, she humbly wrote on social media that she would be taking herself out of the running to win the honor, as she didn't feel she qualified as a rock artist.
"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," Parton said on Instagram. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out." The RRHOF then announced Parton would remain a nominee, as their selection is meant to include a variety of music genres. It also praised Parton's modesty, saying, "In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world," via Twitter. Now, Parton has received a positive update from the RRHOF, and her reply once again showcases her down-to-earth attitude.
Dolly Parton never meant to cause any trouble
Country artist Dolly Parton will officially be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as announced by the organization on May 4. Parton spoke to Billboard following the news she'd be receiving this honor. During the conversation, the "Jolene" singer-songwriter expressed her gratitude toward the RRHOF, saying, "I feel honored that all the people that voted for me did." Parton also explained how she previously thought the hall of fame was "just set up for the greatest people in the rock 'n' roll business," which is why she initially attempted to remove herself from consideration.
"I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy," Parton said. "I found out later that [the RRHOF is] far more than [rock 'n' roll ], obviously ... I'm very honored and humbled by [the induction], and so I'll try to live up to it." The artist also posted a thank you message on Instagram, writing she would "accept [the induction] gracefully."
Fans were quick to sing Parton's praises, with one user commenting, "Congratulations!" and adding, "The world needs all the Dolly it can get!" As an iconic music trailblazer who has won over audiences around the world, Parton has earned her spot in the hall of fame.