Kanye West Faces More Bad News With New Lawsuit

Kanye "Ye" West is no stranger to legal drama, especially when it comes to his music. In 2020, Ye settled a copyright infringement lawsuit stemming from his sampling a child named Natalie's prayer in "Ultralight Beam," which was released as part of 2016's "The Life of Pablo." Natalie's adoptive parents argued that no parental consent was given, nor any financial compensation, however the terms of the financial compensation in settling weren't disclosed, per AllHipHop. Then just in April, Ye's sample of King Crimson's "21st Century Schizoid Man" on his 2010 song "Power" sparked another lawsuit, with Declan Colgan Music Ltd claiming that Universal Music Group has underpaid streaming royalties for the use of that song, per Variety.

Of course, Ye's personal life has also played out in the courts. In August, he legally changed his name to Ye. And lest we forget the biggest legal battle of his personal life — his divorce from Kim Kardashian. In February, the divorce proceedings became rather acrimonious when Ye petitioned the court to deny Kardashian's wish to be declared legally single. In March, his motion was denied, per BBC, and Kardashian legally dropped West from her surname.

Now, the "Jesus Walks" rapper is finding himself embroiled in another legal battle, this time with a pastor, and it's shaping up to be a holy mess.