Kanye West Throws Legal Challenge In Kim Kardashian's Way

Kanye "Ye" West has created another obstacle in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Per TMZ, Ye asked a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to deny Kim's pending request that she be declared legally single next month before property and custody details are decided. Ye wants to prevent Kim from remarrying or redistributing her assets to separate accounts under the technicality that they are still legally married.

Furthermore, the outlet notes that Ye's attorney wants Kim to "reimburse" any money owed to each other in case one of them died, and for her to "waive their marital privilege" before custody is agreed upon, meaning that any conversations the two of them have would be used in court. Same goes if she were to remarry — conversations relating to custody of her kids with her future husband would have to be part of the court record too. Kim's attorneys have rejected these requests.

This court filing is the latest development amid months of drama between Ye and Kim, who have sparred on social media about their parenting differences. Ye has criticized Kim for allowing their daughter North to use TikTok "against my will," while Kim said that Ye's "attacks" on her are "actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," according to People.