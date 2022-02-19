Kanye West Throws Legal Challenge In Kim Kardashian's Way
Kanye "Ye" West took Kim Kardashian's advice and finally responded to their divorce filing — but his response isn't what you might have expected. In case you missed it, Ye has been trying to win Kim back for months, begging on Instagram for God to "bring our family back together" and threatening Pete Davidson, who has been dating Kim since October 2021, according to Complex. Ye even broke off his relationship with model Julia Fox so he could focus on reconciling with Kim. However, Kim has made it loud and clear that she has no intention of calling off the divorce.
Last December, Kim filed legal documents to be declared single. Per Entertainment Tonight, Kim wanted to drop "West" from her name and revert back to her maiden name as she continues with the divorce. While Kim awaits the judge's decision, Ye has now thrown a legal challenge her way — and it could get messy.
Kanye West wants to stay married to Kim Kardashian for the time being
Kanye "Ye" West has created another obstacle in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. Per TMZ, Ye asked a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to deny Kim's pending request that she be declared legally single next month before property and custody details are decided. Ye wants to prevent Kim from remarrying or redistributing her assets to separate accounts under the technicality that they are still legally married.
Furthermore, the outlet notes that Ye's attorney wants Kim to "reimburse" any money owed to each other in case one of them died, and for her to "waive their marital privilege" before custody is agreed upon, meaning that any conversations the two of them have would be used in court. Same goes if she were to remarry — conversations relating to custody of her kids with her future husband would have to be part of the court record too. Kim's attorneys have rejected these requests.
This court filing is the latest development amid months of drama between Ye and Kim, who have sparred on social media about their parenting differences. Ye has criticized Kim for allowing their daughter North to use TikTok "against my will," while Kim said that Ye's "attacks" on her are "actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," according to People.