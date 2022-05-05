Alec Baldwin Just Scored A Big Legal Win
It feels like all the celebrities are in and out of court these days, including Alec Baldwin, who has been fighting a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom Baldwin accidentally shot and killed while filming "Rust." According to CNN, Baldwin was named in the suit alongside other stakeholders involved in the film. The suit alleged that Baldwin and the others had violated several safety standards on the set, which ultimately resulted in Hutchins' tragic death.
But this is not the only lawsuit that Baldwin has been fighting. According to People, he was also sued for defamation by the family of a Marine, Rylee McCollum, who was killed in Afghanistan. The family alleged in the lawsuit that Baldwin got in touch with one of McCollum's sisters on Instagram, first sending her a $5,000 donation for McCollum's widow. The lawsuit alleges that later, Baldwin contacted McCollum's sister again on Instagram, accusing her of participating in the January 6 riots in a DM and then reposting one of her photos from that day to his own page.
A judge dismissed the defamation suit against Alec Baldwin
While there's no word yet on which way the Hutchins family's wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin will go, it looks like he did get at least one legal win. According to Entertainment Tonight, a judge agreed to dismiss the defamation suit the family of Rylee McCollum had filed against him. "The Court finds and concludes that the McCollums have failed to meet their burden of proof in showing that this Court may properly exercise personal jurisdiction over Mr. Baldwin," the official documents read. ET notes, however, that the case was dismissed without prejudice, which means it can possibly be reopened again later.
Meanwhile, Baldwin remains as active as ever on his Instagram, and hasn't shied away from making his political views known. Most recently, the actor has been vocal about his support for abortion rights and for the people of Ukraine. He's also made some pretty sharp criticisms of the NRA.