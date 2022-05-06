How Miranda Cosgrove Is Reuniting With One Of Her Most Famous Co-Stars

Not long after "iCarly" ended in 2012, fans hoped Miranda Cosgrove would get the gang back together. While the Nickelodeon star was in college, she expressed interest in doing an "iCarly" project with her former co-stars. "Because we're all doing our own thing I don't get to see Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] as much, so I think it'd be really fun to get to all be together again," she told J-14 in 2015.

Years later, Cosgrove had fans in a frenzy when she posted a reunion photo on Instagram alongside Kress (who played Freddie Benson) and Trainor (who played Spencer Shay). That snap came on the heels of the announcement that "iCarly" was being rebooted. Initially, the "Despicable Me" actor had misgivings about reprising her most famous role, until she spoke to a co-star. "And then, I called Jerry [Trainor] and I remember getting off the phone with him and it was one of the first times I felt like really good about it," Cosgrove told Collider on April 7.

One person that was noticeably absent from the revival was Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's best friend Sam Puckett in the original series. Although Cosgrove was unsure if McCurdy cared about the new show, the actor said "the door's always open," should she decide to return, per ET. Cosgrove did however manage to reunite with another famous co-star from a previous series.