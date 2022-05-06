Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Share A Strained Moment In Court Without Speaking A Word

In the latest news from the courtroom, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp almost crossed paths in a particularly hard-to-watch moment. As Heard was walking away from the witness stand, Depp got up and walked in the same direction, causing her to take a step back and physically shudder at his approach, per Daily Mail. Heard had a frightened look on her face as she distanced herself from her ex-husband, who was ushered away by courtroom officials. Depp, who the Daily Mail noted is partially sighted, then walked away with a shrug.

This tense stand-off comes moments after Heard provided her tearful testimony to the court on May 5. Heard recounted moments of alleged physical abuse from Depp, such as a March 2015 altercation in Australia, in which Depp allegedly had Heard "by the neck," Deadline reported. She detailed another fight between the two that occurred in December of that year when she was allegedly head-butted by her then-husband. "Pounding the back of the head I could just hear him saying he was going to kill me, he sounded like an animal in pain," she claimed, per Deadline.

Since her testimony, both parties have released statements, in which Depp's team called Heard's testimony "the performance of her life." "While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same," a spokesperson for Depp told People. Meanwhile, her spokesperson responded, "As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.