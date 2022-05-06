Why Hoda Kotb Is Heaping Praise On Kim Cattrall

"Sex and the City" fans are all aflutter now that Kim Cattrall finally shared her thoughts about "And Just Like That." And those fans include "Today" host Hoda Kotb.

In case you somehow missed it, when the HBO reboot was announced, people couldn't understand how a sitcom about a quartet of strong, independent, sex-positive women could move forward with only three of those women, since its most notorious character, Samantha Jones, would not be in the new series. But Cattrall, who played Samantha, told Variety, "I was never asked to be part of the reboot," because "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media."

That's right, Cattrall had strongly said no to the sequel back in 2016, for various reasons. For one, she felt the climate had changed, telling the Daily Record, "To have four women talking about shopping trips and spending $400 on shoes when people are having trouble putting food on the table?" A source also told E! News, "It was a combination of not great money and a bad storyline for Samantha." Part of that "bad script" was an icky storyline about Samantha receiving unsolicited d**k pics from Miranda's 14-year-old son. "It's heartbreaking," Cattrall told Variety.

Now that Cattrall is saying more about why and how she said no to the film and what happened with "And Just Like That," Kotb is singing her praises.