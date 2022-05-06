JoJo Siwa's Romantic Reunion Has Fans Totally Overjoyed

JoJo Siwa got her start on "Dance Moms," and she's been uber-popular ever since. The star has a YouTube page that's amassed 12.2 million subscribers, and she rakes in tons of views on every video that she posts. One of her most popular videos, "BOOMERANG," has been viewed over 950 million times. Yes, almost a billion views for the soon-to-be 19-year-old. That's pretty impressive, if you ask us!

In 2021, Siwa posted a TikTok that showed her singing to Lady Gaga's hit "Born This Way" as part of her coming-out party. Later, she spoke with People, stating that she didn't want to label her sexuality right away. "I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight," she said. "I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool." Siwa added that she technically classifies herself as pansexual because "my human is my human." During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Siwa shared that her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, encouraged her to come out.

Siwa regularly gushed over Prew during their time together, including on a milestone anniversary. "I did it!! my human. It's been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it's been the best month ever. I love you," she shared on TikTok in February 2021. After a few months of dating, Siwa confirmed to Paris Hilton on her "This is Paris" podcast that she and Prew called it quits. However, they have since rekindled their romance.