The Tragic Death Of Friends Actor Mike Hagerty

If you've ever been a watcher of TV or sitcoms, Mike Hagerty has definitely made you laugh. In reaction to the sad news of Hagerty's death, fans took to social media to look back on his impressive catalog of gut-busting roles. "There are few character actors as ubiquitous as Mike Hagerty," one user wrote. "[W]ho'd seamlessly pop into frame and bring a familiar warmth and comfort to the scene. A soulful, hilarious performer who built a career on being that guy you knew from that thing and we were all better for it."

The 2022 HBO series "Somebody Somewhere" was Hagerty's latest project, with Hagerty playing the country patriarch to the show's main character. Jay Duplass, who directed Hagerty in episodes of "Somebody Somewhere," looked back on Twitter, saying, "Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man, I'm going to miss him, He lives forever in our hearts."

The multi-talented 67-year-old was beloved by those who worked with him and those he touched throughout his career. "Criminal Minds" actor Joe Mantegna lamented, "R. I. P. Mike Hagerty. That big smile will live on with all of us who knew you."