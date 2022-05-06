The Tragic Death Of Friends Actor Mike Hagerty

The family of comedian Mike Hagerty has sadly confirmed the actor's death. Bridget Everett, who plays Hagerty's daughter on their HBO show "Somebody Somewhere," revealed the sad news on May 6. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," Everett wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram. "Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

Hagerty was a staple within the Chicago comedy scene, as he started out in his hometown's Second City, per the Chicago Sun Times. Over the course of his 48-year acting career, he appeared in several iconic shows, like "Martin," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Seinfeld," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm." He went on to become most well-known for his recurring role in "Friends" as the apartment building's superintendent, who took dance lessons from Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani in the hilarious "The One With the Ballroom Dancing" episode.