Pink Opens Up About Her Experience With Severe Panic Attacks
Pink has been breaking ground for other female artists since the '90s (even if it doesn't feel like it's been that long). Throughout her career, she has inspired myriad other artistss with her rebelliousness and powerful voice. "I remember seeing Pink at Brixton Academy," Adele told Spinner in 2010. "It was the 'Missundaztood' record, so I was about 13 or 14. I had never heard, being in the room, someone sing like that live." But it isn't just Pink's artistry and musical talent that has served as inspiration. The "Just Give Me A Reason" singer is also outspoken about the causes in which she believes.
From supporting PETA, UNICEF, and COVID-19 relief initiatives, Pink's activism knows no limits. In May 2017, the Grammy-winner went so far as to cycle a whopping 100 miles to raise money for No Kid Hungry, a charity that combats childhood hunger in the U.S., Noise 11 reported. Pink is also known for standing up for women's and LGBTQ+ rights, having participated in the January 2017 Women's March following former President Donald Trump's inauguration with her family, including daughter Willow and son Jameson, who was only a baby then. "We march together," she captioned an Instagram post.
Given her record, it comes as no surprise that Pink is also an advocate for mental health. In February, the singer partnered with Calm, an app that offers meditations and sleep stories, to promote self-care for children, Self reported. Pink is now opening up about her own mental disorders.
Pink struggled with a major anxiety disorder
Pink started having panic attacks in her early 20s, though she didn't know it back then. The pop star got candid about her journey on May 2, when she shared a video on Instagram to mark Mental Health Awareness Month in partnership with Child Mind Institute. Her episodes tended to provoke stroke-like symptoms, making her think she had a physical condition. "I didn't have anybody to talk to about it and I didn't know what to do," she recalled.
Time and time again, she wound up at the hospital believing her life was in actual danger. "It was terrifying." But, because doctors could not find anything physically wrong with her, they were quick to dismiss her calls for help. "I had a number of EKGs (electrocardiograms) that always led back to 'You're fine, you're fine, there's nothing wrong, you're imagining it all, it's all in your head,'" she detailed. Over time, Pink turned to spiritual and self-care practices to keep her anxiety at bay. But she hopes no child or young person goes undiagnosed while experiencing mental disorders.
In her attempts to raise awareness, Pink has been open about attending couples therapy. "It's the only reason that we're still together," she said in an Instagram Live with therapist Vanessa Inn in June 2020, via Page Six. After marrying in 2006, Pink and Carey Hart experienced hardship in their marriage, taking it to the extent of announcing they were going the divorce route in 2008, People reported.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.