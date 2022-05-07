Pink Opens Up About Her Experience With Severe Panic Attacks

Pink has been breaking ground for other female artists since the '90s (even if it doesn't feel like it's been that long). Throughout her career, she has inspired myriad other artistss with her rebelliousness and powerful voice. "I remember seeing Pink at Brixton Academy," Adele told Spinner in 2010. "It was the 'Missundaztood' record, so I was about 13 or 14. I had never heard, being in the room, someone sing like that live." But it isn't just Pink's artistry and musical talent that has served as inspiration. The "Just Give Me A Reason" singer is also outspoken about the causes in which she believes.

From supporting PETA, UNICEF, and COVID-19 relief initiatives, Pink's activism knows no limits. In May 2017, the Grammy-winner went so far as to cycle a whopping 100 miles to raise money for No Kid Hungry, a charity that combats childhood hunger in the U.S., Noise 11 reported. Pink is also known for standing up for women's and LGBTQ+ rights, having participated in the January 2017 Women's March following former President Donald Trump's inauguration with her family, including daughter Willow and son Jameson, who was only a baby then. "We march together," she captioned an Instagram post.

Given her record, it comes as no surprise that Pink is also an advocate for mental health. In February, the singer partnered with Calm, an app that offers meditations and sleep stories, to promote self-care for children, Self reported. Pink is now opening up about her own mental disorders.