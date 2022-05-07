Kelly Clarkson Just Received An Eyebrow-Raising Demand From Her Ex-Husband

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock has been nothing short of contentious. The two made headlines in June 2020 after Clarkson filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage, with Entertainment Tonight claiming that quarantining during the pandemic supposedly only magnified her issues with her husband. "The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse," the insider claimed, adding that the talk show host "knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option."

Ever since then, things have seemingly turned pretty nasty between the two. They endured a long court battle as they fought things out, with custody of their two children being a particular source of contention for Clarkson and her ex. In November 2020, court documents seen by Us Weekly noted that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased" and claimed, "the parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them."

Then came the drama over the Montana ranch they quarantined in. Clarkson wanted to have her former husband evicted from the property, but lost that fight in court, per Us Weekly. Around a year later in January 2020, Clarkson agreed to give Blackstock 5.12% of the ranch's value, which People reported was around $908,800. And it's that infamous country ranch that's causing drama for the former couple once again.