Kelly Clarkson Just Received An Eyebrow-Raising Demand From Her Ex-Husband
Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock has been nothing short of contentious. The two made headlines in June 2020 after Clarkson filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage, with Entertainment Tonight claiming that quarantining during the pandemic supposedly only magnified her issues with her husband. "The constant time together seemed to make an already challenging situation worse," the insider claimed, adding that the talk show host "knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option."
Ever since then, things have seemingly turned pretty nasty between the two. They endured a long court battle as they fought things out, with custody of their two children being a particular source of contention for Clarkson and her ex. In November 2020, court documents seen by Us Weekly noted that "the level of conflict between the parents has increased" and claimed, "the parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them."
Then came the drama over the Montana ranch they quarantined in. Clarkson wanted to have her former husband evicted from the property, but lost that fight in court, per Us Weekly. Around a year later in January 2020, Clarkson agreed to give Blackstock 5.12% of the ranch's value, which People reported was around $908,800. And it's that infamous country ranch that's causing drama for the former couple once again.
Brandon Blackstock's ranch demand
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, wants all security cameras removed from the Montana ranch — which Clarkson gave a tour of on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020 — he used to share with his former wife. Blackstock has reportedly been residing in the cabin since their split, and filed documents in May 2022 demanding Clarkson have the around 13 cameras at the property (which are reportedly only on the outside) disabled, according to court documents seen by The Blast. He's also asked for her team to send him confirmation once the request has been met, as well as sharing details on how the cameras were either turned off or removed. As for why he wants them gone, sources have claimed Blackstock is looking for more privacy, as it's thought Clarkson may still have access to the footage to see any comings and goings at the property.
Clarkson was awarded the Montana ranch in their divorce back in October 2021, per People, but The Blast reported in March 2022 when the two finalized their divorce that Blackstock would pay Clarkson $2,000 a month in rent to continue living in it until June 2022, after which it's expected he'll move out of the property. The twosome making their split official came around six months after Clarkson was declared legally single.