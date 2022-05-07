Beyonce Has A Totally New Accomplishment To Celebrate

Beyoncé is no stranger to being recognized at prestigious award shows. In fact, in 2021, she became the most awarded singer of all time at the Grammy Awards after winning her 28th golden trophy, according to NME.

After breaking the record she currently holds, Beyoncé took to the stage to deliver a gracious acceptance speech when winning Best R&B Performance. "I am so honored, I'm so excited," the "Crazy In Love" hitmaker said, adding, "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It's been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world." Beyoncé expressed how overwhelmed she felt, explaining she has been working hard since the age of nine and describing her evening as "magical." Outside of music, the singer has also been honored in the world of fashion, taking home the Fashion Icon Award at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards. In 2019, she and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, were awarded the Vanguard Award by GLAAD for their strides as allies to the LGBTQ+ community.

While Beyoncé has received many nominations and won countless awards at various award ceremonies, she just received her first-ever nomination at another prestigious award show.