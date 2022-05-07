Beyonce Has A Totally New Accomplishment To Celebrate
Beyoncé is no stranger to being recognized at prestigious award shows. In fact, in 2021, she became the most awarded singer of all time at the Grammy Awards after winning her 28th golden trophy, according to NME.
After breaking the record she currently holds, Beyoncé took to the stage to deliver a gracious acceptance speech when winning Best R&B Performance. "I am so honored, I'm so excited," the "Crazy In Love" hitmaker said, adding, "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It's been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world." Beyoncé expressed how overwhelmed she felt, explaining she has been working hard since the age of nine and describing her evening as "magical." Outside of music, the singer has also been honored in the world of fashion, taking home the Fashion Icon Award at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards. In 2019, she and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, were awarded the Vanguard Award by GLAAD for their strides as allies to the LGBTQ+ community.
While Beyoncé has received many nominations and won countless awards at various award ceremonies, she just received her first-ever nomination at another prestigious award show.
Beyonce received her first Daytime Emmy nomination
Beyoncé has yet another accomplishment to feel proud of. On May 5, it was announced that the "Drunk In Love" hitmaker had received her first-ever nomination a the Daytime Emmy Awards for penning the theme song, "Talks with Mama Tina Theme Song," for her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson's Facebook Watch series, "Talks with Mama Tina," per People.
Queen Bey better make room for another trophy as she competes for outstanding original song. As noted by People, Beyoncé has been recognized at the Primetime Emmy Awards, receiving a total of eight nominations throughout her career. Her most recent nods came in 2019 after the release of her Netflix film "Homecoming."
As previously reported by The New York Times, Beyoncé received her first-ever Oscar nomination earlier this year for Best Original Song after performing the track "Be Alive" for the film "King Richard." Even though she lost out to Billie Eilish's James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," she still delivered an epic performance of the track during the Academy Awards. Congrats, Beyoncé!