Jessica Simpson Reveals She Still Owns A Piece From Her Past With Nick Lachey

Jessica Simpson is a jack of all trades. While the bubbly blonde initially gained fame thanks to her killer vocals — we still admire her pipes on hits like "I Wanna Love You Forever" and "Take My Breath Away" — she's now most famous for her clothing line, which has been incredibly successful. The mother of three sells tons of items on her website, ranging from swimwear to dresses and even fitness accessories. According to Forbes, the 41-year-old worked out a deal with Sequential Brands Group Inc. in 2015, but things went south pretty quickly after the company got themselves into some financial trouble.

After a long battle, Simpson and her mom regained complete control of her namesake brand, something of which the singer is incredibly proud. "It opened up so many doors, and we got the calls, like people just wanting to work with us because all of a sudden, it was like a powerhouse female-led brand," Simpson told Forbes about regaining control.

Aside from her booming fashion brand, Simpson also has "reality star" on her résumé after starring in "Newlyweds" with then-husband Nick Lachey. The former couple brought the laughs on their show, and if there's anything we learned from the experience, it's what the true meaning of "Chicken of the Sea" is. Though the series ended more than 17 years ago, that doesn't mean Simpson has kicked everything from that part of her life to the curb — and you will not believe what she still owns all these years later.