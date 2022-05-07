Mike Myers Confirms What We All Suspected About Beyonce's On-Set Presence

It's been two decades since Beyoncé brought us back to the '70s with her big-screen debut in the 2002 comedy "Austin Powers in Goldmember." The third installment of Mike Myers' popular spy parody franchise featured cameos from a number of huge stars, including Britney Spears, Tom Cruise, and Gwyneth Paltrow, but Beyoncé had a starring role as the fierce crimefighter Foxxy Cleopatra.

The music diva got to dress like a disco queen and deliver this pre-Beyhive line, per Vice: "All I know is, Mama only got a taste of the honey, but she wanted the whole beehive." It was the type of part that a film first-timer could have a lot of fun with, and Beyoncé auditioned twice to secure the role of the saucy secret agent. "When I left, I was convinced I wasn't going to get it," she told Newsweek in 2002. "I went back in wearing a Pam Grier-like cat suit, an Afro wig and had memorized every blaxploitation film ever made," she said of her second go-around, which apparently knocked Myers' lace jabot off.

Beyoncé told Rave that a different piece of Powers' costume made it difficult for her to deliver her lines. "The first time I saw those teeth, I couldn't do my scene," she said. There were rumors that Queen Bey was struggling with scenes even when she wasn't being distracted by Myers' crooked dental covers, per Newsweek, but Myers himself has set the record straight on what it was like working with her.