Mike Myers Confirms What We All Suspected About Beyonce's On-Set Presence
It's been two decades since Beyoncé brought us back to the '70s with her big-screen debut in the 2002 comedy "Austin Powers in Goldmember." The third installment of Mike Myers' popular spy parody franchise featured cameos from a number of huge stars, including Britney Spears, Tom Cruise, and Gwyneth Paltrow, but Beyoncé had a starring role as the fierce crimefighter Foxxy Cleopatra.
The music diva got to dress like a disco queen and deliver this pre-Beyhive line, per Vice: "All I know is, Mama only got a taste of the honey, but she wanted the whole beehive." It was the type of part that a film first-timer could have a lot of fun with, and Beyoncé auditioned twice to secure the role of the saucy secret agent. "When I left, I was convinced I wasn't going to get it," she told Newsweek in 2002. "I went back in wearing a Pam Grier-like cat suit, an Afro wig and had memorized every blaxploitation film ever made," she said of her second go-around, which apparently knocked Myers' lace jabot off.
Beyoncé told Rave that a different piece of Powers' costume made it difficult for her to deliver her lines. "The first time I saw those teeth, I couldn't do my scene," she said. There were rumors that Queen Bey was struggling with scenes even when she wasn't being distracted by Myers' crooked dental covers, per Newsweek, but Myers himself has set the record straight on what it was like working with her.
Mike Myers expanded Beyoncé's musical horizons
During a May 4 "Netflix is a Joke" event, Mike Myers shared some fond memories of filming "Austin Powers in Goldmember." Per The Hollywood Reporter, he spoke about Beyoncé, saying that everyone working on the movie "fell in love with her," and he compared her to the Obamas. "They exude molecules that take the shape of their persona," he said of the performer and the former first family.
Myers also reminisced about how he introduced Beyoncé to the legendary rock group Led Zeppelin. He previously shared the story on CBS News in 2014, saying that the film crew was sitting in a car jamming out to the band when Beyoncé asked them who they were listening to. He told her, and she admitted that she'd never heard of Led Zeppelin. "And the whole crew was like, 'Aww, that's so adorable!'" Myers recalled. "Next day, she had her earphones [on], and I said, 'What are you listening to?' She goes, 'Led Zeppelin. They're fantastic!'" According to Myers, this absolutely delighted the crew.
Myers has had nothing but praise for his former co-star, telling Newsweek in 2002, "She came to the set prepared in every way, every day." In other words, Queen Bey was never being told, "Oh, behave!" And Beyoncé has returned the love. She told the Daily Record that working on "Goldmember" was "one of the greatest experiences of my life," adding, "Mike Myers was really great and helped me so much."