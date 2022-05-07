Dave Chappelle's Latest Revelation About His Attack Answers One Huge Question

Coincidence or copycat? Dave Chappelle was tackled during a comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl on May 3, per CNN, making many fans have flashbacks of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The attacker, identified by police as Isaiah Lee, was armed with a mock handgun hiding a knife blade when he rushed Chappelle on stage during his performance at "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival." After security detained Lee backstage, Rock himself came onstage to check on Chappelle, making the irresistible crack, "Was that Will Smith?"

According to CNN, LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli announced Lee was then arrested and "taken to a hospital for medical treatment." A Netflix spokesperson told the outlet of the violent dust-up, "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence." Meanwhile, Chappelle's spokesperson Carla Sims credited Rock and Jamie Foxx, also in attendance, for calming the crowd "with humor."

Since the incident, his assailant's motives have been highly speculated, given Chappelle's controversies in the public eye as of late. At a comedy show on May 5, the comic himself shed light on what might have been behind this shocking attack.