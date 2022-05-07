Kate Beckinsale's New Suitor Has His Own Bizarre Claim To Fame

Kate Beckinsale's love life in 2022 thus far has largely consisted of rumors surrounding her and Jason Momoa. It started when the newly single "Aquaman" star was spotted looking cozy with the Brit at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March, per E! News. With Beckinsale photographed wearing Momoa's jacket and chatting it up, talk of a brewing romance sprouted up everywhere as they were seen again at Jay-Z's Gold party, per Lainey Gossip. The rumors are certainly not unfathomable — he's single, she's single, he's gorgeous, she's gorgeous ... why not, right?

Well, as Momoa confirmed to Extra days later, he and Beckinsale's love story had been greatly exaggerated. "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," Momoa explained to the outlet, elaborating that their party banter was about him filming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in Beckinsale's homeland of England. Joking that "I am not giving my coat to anyone" anymore, Momoa made it clear he wasn't the man for Beckinsale.

The "Underworld" star need not despair, however. A suitor with a most unusual backstory recently propositioned the actor in the U.K. press.