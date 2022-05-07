What's The Real Meaning Of Western Wind By Carly Rae Jepsen? Here's What We Think

Carly Rae Jepsen is back! After a two-year-long break from the music world, Jepsen took to the stage again to thrill Coachella fans with a show-stopping performance of her new single "Western Wind." Jepsen sprang to fame with the annoyingly catchy "Call Me Maybe," which seemed to be the only song everybody was playing during the summer of 2012.

Despite her hitting it out of the musical ballpark, Jepsen is one of those rare performers who doesn't want the glitz and glamor that accompanies fame. She shuns the spotlight and loves to live a regular life — rather than Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on her timepiece. Initially, Jepsen had thought maybe she'd enjoy the trappings of celebrity; she soon learned otherwise, however, after being thrust into the media glare.

"I found it to be a really jarring experience," she told the Independent, explaining that pop star life so wasn't her jam. "I was really confused about how I would fit into that because it was so unlike me," Jepsen explained. "I think I'm a little bit private," she concluded. However, a decade later, Jepsen returned with a new track — and her music is bigger and better than ever. Jepsen was dropping hints about the song for weeks, tantalizing everybody's tastebuds as to what it's all about. So, what's the real meaning of "Western Wind" by Carly Rae Jepsen? Here's what we think.