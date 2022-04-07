Coachella's Plan To Replace Kanye With The Weeknd Almost Went Up In Flames, Source Claims

Coachella 2022 is not going as planned. In case you haven't heard, Kanye "Ye" West pulled out from the Coachella Music and Arts Festival as this year's headliner mere weeks before its kickoff.

Ye was initially slated to headline the annual festival for two weekends, along with Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. TMZ reports that he was to receive a whopping $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his supposed performances, but sources say that the rapper hadn't "seriously rehearsed," whereas other artists typically take months to gear up for their stages. While it's unclear whether his unpreparedness factored into why Ye pulled out at the last minute, sources told Page Six the primary reason behind his decision was that he "wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim [Kardashian] and Pete [Davidson]." The "Donda" rapper apparently "wants to get help."

The good news is that Coachella was quick to find replacements, tapping The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to fill in for Ye. However, the drama still isn't over. The Weeknd is apparently demanding compensation that rivals Ye's.