Fans Are In Meltdown Mode Over Coachella's Kanye West Replacement

On April 6, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, posted an updated Coachella lineup poster to his Twitter — which featured his name as Kanye "Ye" West's replacement headliner on day three of the festival, along with Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd posted the news without further comment, but fans of both artists, on the other hand, had lots of comments.

Some social media users were solidly in the pro-Weeknd camp. One person quote-tweeted, "Coachella this year gonna be everything." Another tweeted, "suddenly I love Coachella and wanna go." Many excited fans wrote variations of, "LETS F**KING GO." And one satisfied future Coachella attendee tweeted simply, "It's a good day today."

Not that everyone was quite as jazzed with the news. "Bruh remember when u cancelled GOV Ball to perform at Saturday night live? Lol," one tweeter commented. "Weak ass lineup lol," tweeted another. "Flop," wrote another non-plussed Twitter user. But some people had more specific grievances. Specifically, they were hoping for a different replacement. "Boy f**k you... move over and let Doja headline," wrote one person on Twitter. "I asked for Nicki. Send my refund," tweeted a disappointed Barb.

This could get ugly, so we're just gonna stay out of it.