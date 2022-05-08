Benedict Cumberbatch's SNL Monologue Included A Jab At Will Smith

"Saturday Night Live" has been on the air for over 40 years, and in that time has had hundreds of hosts to lead the show. Getting asked to host the comedy sketch show is typically seen as an honor and is a sure sign that you've "made it" in Hollywood. Hosts have the tough job of opening the show with a monologue, which typically includes jokes about current pop culture and news topics, not to mention performing in most of the night's sketches. Some "SNL" hosts excel at the job, like Kim Kardashian who surprised viewers with her jabs at herself, family, and Kanye West. Other "SNL" hosts bomb the gig and are never asked to return to the stage again (anyone remember Elon Musk's cringe-worthy go at it?).

Oftentimes, hosts come on the show when they have a big project to promote. For example, the May 7 episode saw Benedict Cumberbatch as host whose latest Marvel blockbuster, "Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness," just released in theaters. This marks the actor's second time hosting "SNL" and this time, he said he knows "a little bit more of what to expect," per NBC. The actor certainly came prepared, and in his opening monologue, Cumberbatch took the opportunity to poke fun at one of the year's biggest pop culture moments to occur so far.