Ashley Judd Makes A Poignant Tribute To Her Late Mother Amid Roe V. Wade Uncertainty

Just days after making a comeback at the CMAs, country star Naomi Judd's life was cut short. Fans were devastated to hear the news of the 76-year-old's death on April 30 from her youngest daughter. Ashley Judd tweeted, "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

In the aftermath of Naomi's sudden death, the fate of reproductive rights in the United States was thrust into the national spotlight. On May 2, a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed that a majority of the justices favored reversing Roe v. Wade. Politico reported that the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito would overturn the landmark decision, which protects a woman's right to choose to have an abortion. According to Politico, the court's conservative justices agree with Alito in overturning case, including Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas.

Despite grieving for her mother, Ashley has taken to the press to bring poignant attention to the issue of reproductive rights with a column in USA Today on Mother's Day.