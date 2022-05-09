Why Elon Musk Is Suggesting That His Life Is In Danger
Threatening Elon Musk may not be on many of our priority lists (we're guessing that over $265 billion net worth can pay for some top-notch security), but it turns out there are people out there who appear undeterred by the uber-rich businessman's powerful capabilities.
As you'll likely already know, Musk is a bit of a polarizing figure with plenty of haters and supporters, and that was very much proven after he successfully bought the social media platform Twitter in April. While many championed Musk's move (he reportedly paid out $44 billion for the tweeting outlet) others were quick to make it clear they wouldn't stay on the site when Musk became the official owner. "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil was one of those who opted to wave bye bye to the bird app, writing on April 25, "One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it's win win for you all really." She then followed up with what will seemingly serve as her last ever tweet, which features snaps of her holding an adorable dog called Barold.
But, this time, the dislike for the Tesla mogul has gone a pretty serious step further.
Elon Musk threatened
Elon Musk suggested he may have been threatened by the head of Roscosmos, Russia's federal space agency, Dmitry Rogozin. For a little background, Musk's SpaceX sent emergency Starlink receivers to Ukraine in March so citizens could maintain internet access amid the war with Russia. Naturally, then, many Russians weren't exactly happy with Musk's decision, particularly after the head of network operations for Freenet, Dmytro Zinchuk, called the receivers "a salvation" for Ukrainians to NBC News.
A few weeks later, on May 8, Musk took to Twitter (where else?) to share a message he claimed Rogozin shared with Russian media. The first tweet showed it in his native tongue, while the second provided an English translation in which Rogozin claimed Musk had helped who he described as being "militants of the Nazi Azov battalion," thought to be the Ukrainian army. The message continued by claiming Musk was "involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment," and claimed he'll "be held accountable like an adult — no matter how much you'll play the fool." Musk followed up by writing, "There are no angels in war" and added, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."
Musk has been vocal in his support for the people of Ukraine, even challenging the Russian president to a fight. "I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat," he tweeted, using the Russian spelling of the controversial figure's name. "Stakes are Україна," he added, referring to Ukraine.