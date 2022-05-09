Why Elon Musk Is Suggesting That His Life Is In Danger

Threatening Elon Musk may not be on many of our priority lists (we're guessing that over $265 billion net worth can pay for some top-notch security), but it turns out there are people out there who appear undeterred by the uber-rich businessman's powerful capabilities.

As you'll likely already know, Musk is a bit of a polarizing figure with plenty of haters and supporters, and that was very much proven after he successfully bought the social media platform Twitter in April. While many championed Musk's move (he reportedly paid out $44 billion for the tweeting outlet) others were quick to make it clear they wouldn't stay on the site when Musk became the official owner. "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil was one of those who opted to wave bye bye to the bird app, writing on April 25, "One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it's win win for you all really." She then followed up with what will seemingly serve as her last ever tweet, which features snaps of her holding an adorable dog called Barold.

But, this time, the dislike for the Tesla mogul has gone a pretty serious step further.