Elon Musk's Technology Is Aiding Ukraine In A Big Way

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is using his company's advanced technologies to help fight the war in Ukraine. This war that Russian President Vladimir Putin waged has been as vicious using technology as it has been using traditional warfare, per The New York Times. American tech companies have been pressured to help Ukraine by limiting their service in Russia and any other possible methods. Plus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been begging for American aid, per the Rolling Stone.

And after challenging Putin to a fistfight didn't pan out, Musk decided to deploy his company's immense wealth and advanced technology to support the fighters on the ground in Ukraine. On February 26, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted to Musk: "While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand." Musk's response? "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."

Well now that Musk's Starlinks have been in action for the past month, we are able to see exactly how they have been helping the fight in Ukraine.