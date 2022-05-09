Eva Mendes Gives A Startling Update On Her Mother

While making the rounds and doing press for her new line of "smart" sponges on May 6, Eva Mendes was moved to tears on the "Today" show when asked about her mother.

The story goes that "Today" anchor Hoda Kotb wished Mendes' mother, Eva Perez Suarez, a happy Mother's Day. "Thank you so much. She's not doing too well right now, so, means a lot to me," Mendes stammered out while trying to choke back tears. "She's a survivor in every way. Thank you," she added. While Mendes offered up no further details, many, perhaps, were reminded of Mendes' brother who tragically passed away of cancer in 2016, per Daily Mail. Following his death, celeb dad Ryan Gosling famously praised Mendes during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech. "I would just like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he revealed. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."

Just another example that proves you never really know what someone is going through.