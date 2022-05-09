Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Open Up About Daughter's 100-Plus Day NICU Stay

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans on Instagram with the announcement of the birth of their child via surrogate in January. The name, gender, and details of the baby's birth remained a mystery as both parents asked for privacy at the time. However, according to the baby's birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, it was verified that the baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born on January 15 at a San Diego hospital. According to TMZ, Malti is Sanskirt and typically translated to "small fragrant flower or moonlight."

Ever since their child's birth, Chopra and Jonas have been very quiet about parenthood and have kept photos of their daughter off of social media. The couple has said very little about being parents and how their daughter has been doing, but Chopra opened up in an interview with Lilly Singh in April. "As a new parent right now ... I will never be imposing my desires, fears, or my upbringing onto my child," she said. "I have always believed that children come through you, not from you." While this gave fans a glimpse into the actor's views on parenting, a recent update gave the world a more clear reason as to why the couple has been keeping things so private when it comes to their daughter.