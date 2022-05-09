Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Open Up About Daughter's 100-Plus Day NICU Stay
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans on Instagram with the announcement of the birth of their child via surrogate in January. The name, gender, and details of the baby's birth remained a mystery as both parents asked for privacy at the time. However, according to the baby's birth certificate, obtained by TMZ, it was verified that the baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born on January 15 at a San Diego hospital. According to TMZ, Malti is Sanskirt and typically translated to "small fragrant flower or moonlight."
Ever since their child's birth, Chopra and Jonas have been very quiet about parenthood and have kept photos of their daughter off of social media. The couple has said very little about being parents and how their daughter has been doing, but Chopra opened up in an interview with Lilly Singh in April. "As a new parent right now ... I will never be imposing my desires, fears, or my upbringing onto my child," she said. "I have always believed that children come through you, not from you." While this gave fans a glimpse into the actor's views on parenting, a recent update gave the world a more clear reason as to why the couple has been keeping things so private when it comes to their daughter.
Mother's Day update
On May 8, Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared an update on their daughter. The couple posted a photo of Malti on their respective Instagram accounts with a heart emoji covering her face, and they disclosed that their baby girl was finally home after some health concerns.
Jonas captioned his Instagram post, "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home." He continued, "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass." Chopra and Jonas both thanked doctors, nurses, and specialists at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles. Chopra had an almost identical caption to Jonas, but added in her own Instagram post, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is now home and seems to be healthy enough to be with Chopra on her first Mother's Day. It is unclear what exact health problems caused the couple's daughter to remain in the NICU for so long. According to March of Dimes, there are several common conditions treated in the NICU, including anemia and respiratory problems.