Anna Marie Tendler's Candid Mother's Day Message Strikes A Chord With Fans
Hollywood was shocked when comedian John Mulaney announced in May 2021 he was divorcing his wife of six years, but no one was more shocked than his wife, Anna Marie Tendler. The multidisciplinary artist released a statement in May 2021 that read, in part, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," per Page Six. Of course, the shock deepened a few days later when People reported that the former "SNL" writer had started dating actor Olivia Munn. In July, Mulaney officially filed for divorce, and by September, he announced he and Munn were expecting a baby, despite the "Big Mouth" star saying repeatedly that he didn't want children. Their son, Malcolm Hiệp, was born in November.
The saga is enough to make anyone's head spin, which is why it's totally understandable that Tendler told Harper's Bazaar in January that she was still processing the previous hellish year where it all went down. "Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal," she told the magazine. "In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go."
Now, the artist has posted about Mother's Day on her official Instagram, saying the day gives her "weird vibes."
Anna Marie Tendler spoke for those who feel left out on Mother's Day
On Mother's Day, Anna Marie Tendler posted a poignant and haunting photograph to her official Instagram, where she is surrounded by empty bunk beds and, while blindfolded, holds a dog as if it were a baby. The somber image of a woman seemingly longing for motherhood was accompanied by the caption, "A photograph for everyone who feels all the weird vibes on this day. It's ok to sit with those."
The IG post has definitely struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with words of solidarity and connection. "Thank you for courageously sharing this piece and reminding us we are not alone," one user wrote, while another suggested that the date of the photo (Tendler listed it as from March 2021) is telling considering her marriage to John Mulaney was seemingly falling apart at that time. Another user took a light-hearted approach, proclaiming solidarity amongst dog moms.
In January, Tendler told Harper's Bazaar that despite never having children with her ex-husband Mulaney, she was considering freezing her eggs, and embracing the idea of motherhood. "There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door," she said in part. By February, she had posted a photo to Instagram that seemingly addressed her journey through IVF, with the image of a woman injecting herself in the stomach and a caption reading, "Eggs, Over Easy."