Anna Marie Tendler's Candid Mother's Day Message Strikes A Chord With Fans

On Mother's Day, Anna Marie Tendler posted a poignant and haunting photograph to her official Instagram, where she is surrounded by empty bunk beds and, while blindfolded, holds a dog as if it were a baby. The somber image of a woman seemingly longing for motherhood was accompanied by the caption, "A photograph for everyone who feels all the weird vibes on this day. It's ok to sit with those."

The IG post has definitely struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with words of solidarity and connection. "Thank you for courageously sharing this piece and reminding us we are not alone," one user wrote, while another suggested that the date of the photo (Tendler listed it as from March 2021) is telling considering her marriage to John Mulaney was seemingly falling apart at that time. Another user took a light-hearted approach, proclaiming solidarity amongst dog moms.

In January, Tendler told Harper's Bazaar that despite never having children with her ex-husband Mulaney, she was considering freezing her eggs, and embracing the idea of motherhood. "There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door," she said in part. By February, she had posted a photo to Instagram that seemingly addressed her journey through IVF, with the image of a woman injecting herself in the stomach and a caption reading, "Eggs, Over Easy."