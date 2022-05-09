Pete Davidson's Latest Gesture Confirms Where He Stands With Kris Jenner

Love is in the air! It seems as though things are going beyond well between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The pair reportedly began dating shortly after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, according to Us Weekly. He celebrated his 28th birthday with the television personality and her mother, Kris Jenner, in November 2021, and the couple has been spotted on several outings ever since.

Davidson seemed to hit it off with Kardashian's family instantly, which is crucial for anyone dating a woman in the Kardashian-Jenner crew. A source told Us Weekly in January, "Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They're getting closer and closer and are a really great pair." The source added that Davidson has "bonded with her entire family."

Another insider told People in April, "He is crazy about her. Pete fits right in with Kim's family. They all love him." Things seem to be on the right track for these two and they even have "momager" Jenner's approval. In fact, he continues to impress this all-star family more and more as time goes on.