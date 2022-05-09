Pete Davidson's Latest Gesture Confirms Where He Stands With Kris Jenner
Love is in the air! It seems as though things are going beyond well between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The pair reportedly began dating shortly after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, according to Us Weekly. He celebrated his 28th birthday with the television personality and her mother, Kris Jenner, in November 2021, and the couple has been spotted on several outings ever since.
Davidson seemed to hit it off with Kardashian's family instantly, which is crucial for anyone dating a woman in the Kardashian-Jenner crew. A source told Us Weekly in January, "Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They're getting closer and closer and are a really great pair." The source added that Davidson has "bonded with her entire family."
Another insider told People in April, "He is crazy about her. Pete fits right in with Kim's family. They all love him." Things seem to be on the right track for these two and they even have "momager" Jenner's approval. In fact, he continues to impress this all-star family more and more as time goes on.
Pete Davidson joined in on Mother's Day gift-giving
On May 8, Mother's Day 2022, Kris Jenner received a gift from her daughter Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The comedian sent his girlfriend's mother a beautiful bouquet of flowers for her special day. After receiving the present, she wrote, "Thank you #petedavidson !!! Love you," on an Instagram Story with a photo of the flowers (via Page Six), proving that Jenner still approves of Kardashian's BF and their current romance. In addition to Davidson, the momager shared pics of floral arrangements from her own children, as well as Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson.
This is not the first time Jenner has been impressed by the "SNL" star. It seems as though she's been charmed by Davidson since the very beginning. A source who opened up to E! News last year. "Kris is already obsessed with him," the insider disclosed in December 2021. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's."
Another insider recently told People that the Kardashians simply love Davidson. The source even revealed that he is getting to know her children and that the whole relationship has been very easygoing. "They enjoy having him around. He is great for Kim ... Everyone seems to be getting along," the source explained to the outlet. Things seem to be getting serious for the couple after less than a year of dating. And with Mama Jenner's approval, the future for Kardashian and Davidson seems to be bright.