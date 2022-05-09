Buckingham Palace Shares Update On The Queen's Health Amid Another Canceled Appearance

There's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II has had a few rough years. In February, doctors diagnosed Queen Elizabeth with COVID-19, which is known to produce more severe symptoms in older people. Obviously, this caused a lot of concern with the public. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild, coldlike symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," Buckingham Palace said in a statement via The New York Times. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines." Elizabeth's diagnosis came shortly after her son, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with the virus for the second time. "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," the Clarence House said in a tweet at the time. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

Not too long after contracting the virus, Elizabeth talked about her experience, stating that it left her "very tired and exhausted," per CNN. In January 2021, a household doctor gave Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, COVID-19 vaccinations, per BBC News. Only a few months later, Philip died at the age of 99, and it was a devastating blow to the family.

Following Philip's death, Elizabeth has experienced several other health issues, one of which led to yet another canceled appearance.