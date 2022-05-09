Buckingham Palace Shares Update On The Queen's Health Amid Another Canceled Appearance
There's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II has had a few rough years. In February, doctors diagnosed Queen Elizabeth with COVID-19, which is known to produce more severe symptoms in older people. Obviously, this caused a lot of concern with the public. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild, coldlike symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," Buckingham Palace said in a statement via The New York Times. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines." Elizabeth's diagnosis came shortly after her son, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with the virus for the second time. "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating," the Clarence House said in a tweet at the time. "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."
Not too long after contracting the virus, Elizabeth talked about her experience, stating that it left her "very tired and exhausted," per CNN. In January 2021, a household doctor gave Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, COVID-19 vaccinations, per BBC News. Only a few months later, Philip died at the age of 99, and it was a devastating blow to the family.
Following Philip's death, Elizabeth has experienced several other health issues, one of which led to yet another canceled appearance.
Queen Elizabeth II pulls out of another event
Queen Elizabeth II's health is causing her to miss yet another appearance. ITV News royal editor Chris Ship was the first person to break the news that Queen Elizabeth will miss a previously scheduled engagement on May 10 due to ongoing health issues. "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament," the Palace said in a statement via Ship's Twitter account. The statement continued, "At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."
According to Ship, this is a big moment for Queen Elizabeth's son and grandson. "Prince Charles and Prince William (as Counsellors of State) will open this session of Parliament," Ship wrote in the thread. Many fans flocked to the replies to leave well-wishes for the monarch. "It's unfortunate, but I think we have to accept that the Queen's mobility problem's. May be a constant problem for future events," one person wrote. "However she has done extremely well to carry on as long as she has. Best wishes to her."
According to France 24, Elizabeth spent some time in the hospital in October 2021, which caused her to cancel a few appearances around that time. In November, People shared that Elizabeth missed the Remembrance Day ceremony in London due to a sprained back. We wish her well!