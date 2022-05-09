Prince Harry's Acting Debut Has Fans Divided

While the royal family back in the U.K. continues to do whatever it is Official Royals do, Prince Harry has been trying out a variety of new careers, including podcaster, Silicon Valley startup executive, and television producer. It was probably inevitable that he would eventually give acting a shot, which he has now done, performing as himself in a short comedic skit promoting Travelyst — an organization he founded, which allows destinations to rate travelers on their sustainability, according to ITV News.

In the skit, Harry (while wearing a "Girl Dad" t-shirt) is accosted on a jog by New Zealand actor Rhys Darby, who confronts him about dropping a "lolly wrapper" on a New Zealand trip in 2018. Darby also informs the prince that his trip to New Zealand was rated three out of five for sustainability, with points for buying local honey and not leaving the water running while brushing his teeth. "Hang on a second," Harry says in response to the toothbrushing brownie point. "How do you know that? That's really weird."

"Really weird" is just one of the reactions Prince Harry's acting debut received on social media.