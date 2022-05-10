Leaked Photos Of Jesse Williams Are Causing A Huge Stir

Here's your NSFW warning, as there are some very revealing photos and a video of former "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams floating around the internet right now — and it all went viral on a very special day for the star. On May 9, it was revealed that the actor had landed himself a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role in "Take Me Out." The cast of the play is pretty much dominating in that category, as he's going against his own co-stars, Chuck Cooper and Michael Oberholtzer, who are also nominated for the production.

For a bit of background, Williams plays Darren Lemming in the show, which marks his debut on Broadway shortly after he waved bye bye to Grey Sloan Memorial. He explained to Entertainment Weekly in March that he wanted to do something different that took him totally out of his comfort zone, admitting, "I was leaving a job that I'd been at and been comfortable in for some time. I didn't want to be too comfortable. I wanted to do something very different. If I'm going to a make a shift, I want to make a shift with purpose. I wanted to do something that was really going to challenge me and scare me." How does it take him out of his comfort zone, we hear you ask? Well, the role requires him to get totally naked on stage. Totally. Naked.