Little Women: Atlanta Star Ms. Juicy Updates Fans After Serious Health Scare

Television personality Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" Pearson first burst onto the reality scene in 2016 starring in Lifetime's "Little Women: Atlanta." Almost immediately, she won over the hearts and minds of viewers with her can-do attitude and fighting spirit.

"I love this show because it teaches and informs people about who little people are. We can do everything average height people can do because we are not different; we are just different in size," Ms. Juicy told News 24 in 2019. "We have to live our lives like everybody else, and it shows that we go through the same things and the same struggles as everyone else," she continued. "But don't come out there and treat us differently because we are smaller in stature than you are. I love this show because it shows everyone that we can do everything that they can do and even better!"

Recently, however, Ms. Juicy proved just how strong she is after suffering a serious health scare.