Michelle Williams Reveals Major Personal News

Michelle Williams is known for playing several roles in her life, but one of the most important is that of a mother. The star has appeared in plenty of films and television, but fans remember Williams most as Jen Lindley in "Dawson's Creek." On the series set, she met her current BFF, Busy Philipps. If you haven't seen their relationship play out on social media, you are missing out. It seems as though Philipps has been one of the few constants in Williams' life.

The actor has gone through a lot in her personal life, and in 2008, she lost former boyfriend Heath Ledger to an accidental drug overdose. According to Us Weekly, the pair met on the set of the hit film "Brokeback Mountain" in 2004. Williams and Ledger dated for about two years before they called it quits, but they had one daughter, Matilda Ledger. "After the first year, the pain is less intense; it's less immediate," Williams told Vogue (via People) of Ledger's death. She added that "every time I really miss him and wonder where he's gone, I just look at her."

Williams found love again with Thomas Kail. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met on the set of "Fosse/Verdon" on FX and hit it off. In 2019, People revealed that Kail and Williams were engaged and expecting their first child together. Now, they have more exciting news that they're sharing with fans.