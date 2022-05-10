Michelle Williams Reveals Major Personal News
Michelle Williams is known for playing several roles in her life, but one of the most important is that of a mother. The star has appeared in plenty of films and television, but fans remember Williams most as Jen Lindley in "Dawson's Creek." On the series set, she met her current BFF, Busy Philipps. If you haven't seen their relationship play out on social media, you are missing out. It seems as though Philipps has been one of the few constants in Williams' life.
The actor has gone through a lot in her personal life, and in 2008, she lost former boyfriend Heath Ledger to an accidental drug overdose. According to Us Weekly, the pair met on the set of the hit film "Brokeback Mountain" in 2004. Williams and Ledger dated for about two years before they called it quits, but they had one daughter, Matilda Ledger. "After the first year, the pain is less intense; it's less immediate," Williams told Vogue (via People) of Ledger's death. She added that "every time I really miss him and wonder where he's gone, I just look at her."
Williams found love again with Thomas Kail. According to Us Weekly, the couple first met on the set of "Fosse/Verdon" on FX and hit it off. In 2019, People revealed that Kail and Williams were engaged and expecting their first child together. Now, they have more exciting news that they're sharing with fans.
Michelle Williams is expecting
Michelle Williams is going to be a mommy ... for the third time. The "Dawson's Creek" star and her hubby, Thomas Kail, will welcome a baby this fall, and she couldn't be more excited about it. "It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you," Williams told Variety on May 10. "It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family." Williams and Kail have one child together, son Hart, and Williams is also the proud mama to daughter, Matilda, whom she had with the late Heath Ledger.
While baby number three is excellent news for Williams and Kail, motherhood hasn't always been easy for Williams. In a 2016 interview with Porter Magazine (via E! News), Williams talked about the challenges of raising her daughter Matilda as a single parent when Ledger died. "In all honesty, for pretty much everything else, I feel like I'm a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you've been," she told the outlet. "In pretty much all senses but one, I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking were it not for Matilda not having her dad. You know, that's just something that doesn't ... I mean, it just won't ever be right." Ugh, how heartbreaking. We're glad Williams has some good news in her life again!