Steve Harvey Has Harsh Words About Will Smith After Oscars Slap
Steve Harvey has joined the long list of public figures who have voiced their opinions on the debacle at the 2022 Oscars involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Talk show host Bill Maher slammed Smith for the attack, calling him a "d**k" following the incident. Meanwhile, comedian Sheryl Underwood explained during an episode of "The Talk" that she felt "afraid now to get on a stage." Now, Harvey is speaking out about the incident and is not holding back.
The incident saw Smith rush the stage and slap Rock after the comic made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences later announced that the "King Richard" star would be banned from the annual event for 10 years. Smith has since apologized for his actions, but his apology is seemingly falling on deaf ears for many, including Harvey.
Steve Harvey says he lost respect for Will Smith
Steve Harvey is not pulling any punches when it comes to discussing the physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The television personality -– who started his career as a stand-up comic –- shared some choice words about the "Gemini Man" star during an appearance at Georgia State University. While speaking to a group of GSU law students, Harvey called the slap a "punk move," and explained that he "lost a lot of respect for [Smith]," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Harvey then went on to explain that although he subscribes to Christianity, it wouldn't have held him back from returning the favor to Smith had he been in Rock's shoes. "On a scale of 1 to 10, I'm like a 2. That's the level of Christianity I can work on," Harvey said. "You slap T.D. Jakes, he'll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That's the type of Christian I am."
Harvey's harsh words about Smith come as a surprise, as the "Family Feud" host has previously praised the Oscar-winning actor. In 2019, Harvey was asked by a TMZ photog if he thought Smith was a good choice to portray Richard Williams in "King Richard," to which he responded, "Hell yeah, Will Smith is a good choice for everything."