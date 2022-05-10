Steve Harvey Has Harsh Words About Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Steve Harvey is not pulling any punches when it comes to discussing the physical altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The television personality -– who started his career as a stand-up comic –- shared some choice words about the "Gemini Man" star during an appearance at Georgia State University. While speaking to a group of GSU law students, Harvey called the slap a "punk move," and explained that he "lost a lot of respect for [Smith]," according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Harvey then went on to explain that although he subscribes to Christianity, it wouldn't have held him back from returning the favor to Smith had he been in Rock's shoes. "On a scale of 1 to 10, I'm like a 2. That's the level of Christianity I can work on," Harvey said. "You slap T.D. Jakes, he'll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada would have to move out of the way. That's the type of Christian I am."

Harvey's harsh words about Smith come as a surprise, as the "Family Feud" host has previously praised the Oscar-winning actor. In 2019, Harvey was asked by a TMZ photog if he thought Smith was a good choice to portray Richard Williams in "King Richard," to which he responded, "Hell yeah, Will Smith is a good choice for everything."