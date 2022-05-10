Mike Tyson Just Got Some Good Legal News

Mike Tyson is infamously one of the most aggressive boxers in the sport. And while he is often regarded as one of the toughest competitors he's shown a softer side to himself over the years. A recent interview left the former heavyweight star in tears when he opened up about what legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard meant to him. "Iron Mike" is also a well-documented animal lover, and he's particularly fond of raising pigeons.

However, there was one incident in his career that no one will ever forget. Tyson bit his opponent Evander Holyfield's ear during a match in 1997. Tyson talked about the shocking moment in 2020 CBS News interview, saying "I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything." He added, "I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything."

Although Tyson has moved on and is living a quieter life these days, he did have a close call with a fan on board a flight on April 21. The boxer lost his temper, but it appears the incident won't have legal repercussions.