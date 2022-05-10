Mike Tyson Just Got Some Good Legal News
Mike Tyson is infamously one of the most aggressive boxers in the sport. And while he is often regarded as one of the toughest competitors he's shown a softer side to himself over the years. A recent interview left the former heavyweight star in tears when he opened up about what legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard meant to him. "Iron Mike" is also a well-documented animal lover, and he's particularly fond of raising pigeons.
However, there was one incident in his career that no one will ever forget. Tyson bit his opponent Evander Holyfield's ear during a match in 1997. Tyson talked about the shocking moment in 2020 CBS News interview, saying "I bit him because I wanted to kill him. I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything." He added, "I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything."
Although Tyson has moved on and is living a quieter life these days, he did have a close call with a fan on board a flight on April 21. The boxer lost his temper, but it appears the incident won't have legal repercussions.
Mike Tyson is in the clear
According to the Daily Mail, Mike Tyson can breathe a sigh of relief because he won't be charged for getting into an altercation with a fan who chucked a water bottle at him while onboard a JetBlue flight in California last month. This all happened after a fan tried to provoke him which resulted in Tyson throwing hands. However, one source told the New York Post that Tyson's punch wasn't enough to cause the man, Melvin Townsend III, some serious damage. The tipster said, "Mike is not a monster .... This little a–hole taunted him, provoked him and before he did that, Mike was so nice with him. He politely asked him to let him be, and he kept taunting Mike over and over."
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen M. Wagstaffe told TMZ that the charges against Tyson will be dropped because of "the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson." It seems like Tyson has learned to keep his cool, even when someone is making him mad.