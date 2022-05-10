Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight About Trump's Twitter Ban

In case you hadn't heard, Elon Musk has decided to buy Twitter — like, the whole site — and everyone has been freaking out. Another relevant factoid that you probably already know is that former president Donald Trump was permanently banned from the site in January 2021 after the January 6 insurrection. Considering Musk's literally-anything-goes free speech ethos, it's pretty rational to guess that once the SpaceX billionaire takes control of the social media platform he might decide to reverse the Trump ban.

For several weeks, Musk has been pretty cagey about whether or not he'd let Trump come back. He did make it clear that whatever he decides to do about the ban, he has not been in communication with Trump personally — despite Devin Nunes telling Fox News that the former president had actually told Musk to buy Twitter himself.

But now, finally, Musk has come clean about his plans for Trump's Twitter exile.