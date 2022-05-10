Everything We Know About Frankie Grande's Surprise Wedding

Frankie Grande just broke the news that he and his boyfriend, Hale Leon, got married in a small intimate ceremony on May 4 on Instagram. The pair got engaged last year after dating for two years, according to People. Grande proposed to Leon at Dreamscape, a virtual reality venue in Los Angeles, where the couple had one of their first dates. The proposal was also done through virtual reality, something the pair thoroughly enjoy experiencing together.

Grande told People at the time, "It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," he said. "Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was absolutely breathtaking for us both."

Now, less than a year later, Grande and Leon tied the knot in Boca Raton, Florida at Grande's family home. According to Grande's Instagram announcement, his mother, Joan, officiated the small ceremony. He also revealed that Hale took his last name by concluding the post, "I love you Hale Grande." And despite the secrecy of the ceremony, Grande's lengthy Instagram caption should leave fans with very few questions.