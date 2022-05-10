Everything We Know About Frankie Grande's Surprise Wedding
Frankie Grande just broke the news that he and his boyfriend, Hale Leon, got married in a small intimate ceremony on May 4 on Instagram. The pair got engaged last year after dating for two years, according to People. Grande proposed to Leon at Dreamscape, a virtual reality venue in Los Angeles, where the couple had one of their first dates. The proposal was also done through virtual reality, something the pair thoroughly enjoy experiencing together.
Grande told People at the time, "It was such a perfect, beautiful moment," he said. "Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was absolutely breathtaking for us both."
Now, less than a year later, Grande and Leon tied the knot in Boca Raton, Florida at Grande's family home. According to Grande's Instagram announcement, his mother, Joan, officiated the small ceremony. He also revealed that Hale took his last name by concluding the post, "I love you Hale Grande." And despite the secrecy of the ceremony, Grande's lengthy Instagram caption should leave fans with very few questions.
Another big celebration is on its way
Although Frankie Grande and Hale Leon secretly got married only in front of their immediate families, Grande revealed plenty about the beautiful affair and what's to come on Instagram. Grande is about to begin rehearsals for his upcoming show "Titanique," so he and Leon are on a "mini-moon" at the moment. But fret not — a more extravagant honeymoon is on the horizon! The dancer revealed that the ceremony "is only the beginning of the celebrations" and noted the couple will have a "Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months."
Ariana Grande, Frankie's sister, shared a message of support on her Instagram Story (via Z100 New York), "I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games," she wrote. "Hale, i adore you you are the most happy-making and divine addition to all of our lives thank you for loving him the way that you do it's all i've ever wanted for him," the songstress added.
Frankie teased wedding plans to Extra in April, "I'm a Grande so everything has to be bigger." So while more celebrations are definitely on their way, it appears that the newlyweds are simply enjoying each other's company following the big day.