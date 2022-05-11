Selma Blair Opens About Her Past With Alcohol Addiction

Selma Blair has been incredibly open about many of the hardships in her life. The actor is most well-known for her roles in films like "Cruel Intentions" and" "Hellboy," and she's also come back into the spotlight after her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. According to Today, doctors diagnosed Blair with MS in 2018, when she was just 46 years old. According to Mayo Clinic, MS "is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord."

Blair talked about the diagnosis in her documentary titled "Introducing, Selma Blair," detailing how much of an effect it had on her life. "I spent so long trying to kill myself or numb myself or check out or figure out how to be alive by being half-dead, and now I just want to help other people feel better," she confessed (via Today). Blair has been an advocate for raising awareness about the disease, and she also revealed why she's been so open about her struggles in her documentary. "I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like," she said, per People. We have to applaud her for using her platform for good.

According to Page Six, Blair revealed that she was in remission in 2021 via her documentary. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission," she shared. Now, the actor is being totally open about another issue that has weighed heavy on her life.