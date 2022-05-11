Tom Hughes Talks About The Lengths He Went To As He Prepared For Shepherd - Exclusive

We've all heard about some of the incredibly dedicated actors in the business who will stop at nothing to connect with their characters. Think of Lady Gaga, who lived in character as Patrizia Gucci for a year and a half, or Jared Leto, who used some really wacky behavior to prepare for his take on The Joker. Whatever the tactic, preparing for a role — especially one that requires a deep dive into the unknown — can be incredibly daunting. We wanted to get an inside look from an actor who has gone through the process themselves.

Tom Hughes, the self-described social butterfly who has starred in works such as "Victoria" and "Cemetery Junction," is bringing a new character to life on-screen: Eric Black, the leading man of "Shepherd," a horror film that will leave your soul intrigued, your mind on edge, and your skin clammy. While the actor told us in an exclusive interview that he often doesn't foray into horror, the film presented such honesty and vulnerability that he had to be a part of it. But how did Hughes prepare for such a role, and what lengths did he go to?

During Nicki Swift's exclusive sit down with the star of "Shepherd," we asked him those very questions, and were amazed at just how dedicated Hughes was to Black's experience — both mentally and physically.